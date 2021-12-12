Owner of condemned dog granted another appeal hearing

A long incarcerated Staffordshire bull terrier, sometimes referred to as a “pitbull”, deemed vicious by the state in 2014 has been granted an appeal hearing by the Virginia Court of Appeals.

Nine-year-old Niko has been in isolated custody at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for more than six years after a woman said he got loose in her yard and killed her cat.

The long legal battle to rehome Niko or return him to his owners has seen multiple appeals since 2015, with the latest being largely denied by the Virginia Court of Appeals on March 9. However, the state appeals court has now granted an appeal for a May 21 decision from an Albemarle County Circuit Court judge.

The legal saga kicked off in 2015, when one of Niko’s owners, Toni Stacy, was convicted of being the owner of a dog that killed a cat. On Aug. 6, 2015, Stacy was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 90 days suspended and, per the sentencing order, Niko’s euthanization was a condition of Stacy’s suspended sentence.