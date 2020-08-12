Orange County man arrested for 2019 murder, robbery in Greene County

Members of the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday arrested an Orange County man wanted for murder and armed robbery stemming from the 2019 slaying of a Greene County man.
Robert Lee “Saddiiq” Webster, 41, is charged with murder, using a firearm to commit murder, robbery, using a firearm in a robbery and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle in the July 10, 2019 killing of Brian Keith Dudley, of Stanardsville.
Dudley’s body was found in a vehicle parked in the roadway of Dundee Road in Greene County.
The investigation led police from Greene County into Orange County, Albemarle County, Culpeper County and city and included investigators from law enforcement agencies in each of those communities.
Also assisting with the investigation were members of the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) task force, Virginia State Police and the FBI.
Webster was arrested in Orange County. Police declined to identify the location of the arrest.
Webster is also charged with possession of narcotics and intent to distribute narcotics while possessing a firearm. He is currently being held in Central Virginia Regional Jail without bail.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Capt. David Roach or Investigator Scott Murphy of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 985-2222.
