 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orange County animal officer rescues woman from burning car
0 comments
alert top story

Orange County animal officer rescues woman from burning car

  • 0
OCSO-patrol car
Courtesy OCSO

ORANGE — An Orange County sheriff’s deputy’s quick thinking and brave actions helped to rescue a local woman from a burning vehicle following a wreck on Gold Dale Road on Tuesday in eastern Orange County.

According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey, a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling east on Gold Dale Road (Route 604) when it crossed a double solid yellow center line at a high rate of speed while attempting to pass an eastbound 2014 Mercedes C300.

The Honda ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected and collided with the Mercedes. The impact caused the Mercedes to collide head-on with a tree and catch fire. The Honda ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned and collided with a fence before it came to rest.

The driver of the Honda, Sky L. Travers, 21, of Locust Grove, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. Travers was not wearing a seatbelt.  

The driver of the Mercedes, a 21-year-old woman from Locust Grove, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

According to Sheriff Mark Amos, Orange County Animal Control Deputy Bryan McFarlane was on a routine call when he came upon the wreck and saw the two cars separated by about 100 yards.

He stopped and helped Travers out of the car when bystanders alerted him to the Mercedes that was beginning to catch fire with the driver inside.

Reaching the burning vehicle, he emptied his fire extinguisher, attempting to douse the blaze, then grabbed a gallon of water from his animal control truck and poured it on the fire.

Meanwhile, Virginia Department of Transportation employees and nearby citizens attempted to quell the fire but were unable to extinguish it.

With the fire beginning to intensify, McFarlane returned to his truck, hooked one end of a tow strap to his truck and the other on the door of the burning car and attempted to pull the jammed door open to access the victim inside.

His first attempt was unsuccessful. He then cut the strap and repositioned it, backed his vehicle up and was able to get the door open long enough for the VDOT employees and citizens to pull the woman to safety.

“If it were not for the quick thinking of Deputy McFarlane and the help of the VDOT employees and citizens, this could have had a very tragic outcome,” the sheriff said.

Trooper J. Tanner investigated the crash and charged Travers with driving under the influence, maiming, failure to drive on the right side of the roadway and failure to wear a seatbelt. She was transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail, where she was being held without bond. The State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation. 

Amos said McFarlane began his more than 10-year career with the sheriff’s office as a court security deputy before moving on to civil process and animal control.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man to serve 26 years for brutal 2018 assault in Charlottesville
Crime News

Man to serve 26 years for brutal 2018 assault in Charlottesville

Mario Jarman Hodges, 48, who has no official address listed in court records, was arrested in August 2018 and charged with abduction with the intent to defile, attempted rape, malicious wounding and providing false identification to law enforcement following a vicious assault on the woman.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert