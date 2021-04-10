Omni Charlottesville Hotel alleges city overtaxed it nearly $100,000

The city will receive help from outside counsel in defending against a lawsuit from the Omni Charlottesville Hotel alleging it was overcharged nearly $100,000 in taxes.
Filed last month on behalf of Omni Charlottesville Virginia Corp. in Charlottesville Circuit Court, the application for correction of erroneous assessment alleges that the city improperly taxed the Downtown Mall hotel.
Specifically, the filing alleges that the city erroneously assessed the property at $46,529,200 for the 2020 tax year, which is in “significant excess” of its fair market value of $36,700,000.
The seven-story, 205-room hotel has been open since 1985 and is on a 4.386-acre parcel at the tip of the mall along McIntire Road.
“Upon knowledge, information and belief, the city’s assessment of the property for the 2020 tax year was not arrived at in accordance with general appraisal practices, procedures, rules and standards prescribed by nationally recognized professional appraisal organizations and/or Virginia law relating to valuation of property,” the civil filing reads.
The filing goes on to argue that the city used an “overly simplified income approach” in performing the appraisal. Generally accepted appraisal practices require detailed analyses to estimate occupancy, average daily rates, revenues and expenses, the filing reads.
Additionally, counsel for the Omni argues that the calculation failed to take into consideration the hotel’s condition, which includes guest rooms and meeting rooms that have not been renovated since 2009 and 2006, respectively.
As of Jan 1, 2020, the property was “in need of a complete renovation to return to the standards of a full-service upper upscale hotel” and the city additionally failed to account for declining performance of the property due to a number of new hotels in the same area.
Counsel for the Omni argues that the city’s appraisal approach used an “extremely high” land valuation based on sales of small improved lots that are not similar to the Omni’s parcel. Based on this allegedly erroneous assessment, the city billed $442,027.40 for the 2020 tax year, which the Omni argues should have been no greater than $348,650.
The Omni argues that because of this error, it is entitled not only to a refund, having paid the tax in two installments, as is customary, but also to interest calculated at a rate of 10% annually.
In a filing late last month, Acting City Attorney Lisa Robertson answered a few of the questions asked by the Omni’s counsel and requested “strict proof thereof” for various other aspects of the case.
During its April 5 meeting, Charlottesville's City Council unanimously approved a motion to allow the city attorney’s office to retain outside counsel to assist with the case. According to court records, it does not appear outside counsel has been formally introduced into the case yet.