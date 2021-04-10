Omni Charlottesville Hotel alleges city overtaxed it nearly $100,000

Additionally, counsel for the Omni argues that the calculation failed to take into consideration the hotel’s condition, which includes guest rooms and meeting rooms that have not been renovated since 2009 and 2006, respectively.

As of Jan 1, 2020, the property was “in need of a complete renovation to return to the standards of a full-service upper upscale hotel” and the city additionally failed to account for declining performance of the property due to a number of new hotels in the same area.

Counsel for the Omni argues that the city’s appraisal approach used an “extremely high” land valuation based on sales of small improved lots that are not similar to the Omni’s parcel. Based on this allegedly erroneous assessment, the city billed $442,027.40 for the 2020 tax year, which the Omni argues should have been no greater than $348,650.

The Omni argues that because of this error, it is entitled not only to a refund, having paid the tax in two installments, as is customary, but also to interest calculated at a rate of 10% annually.

In a filing late last month, Acting City Attorney Lisa Robertson answered a few of the questions asked by the Omni’s counsel and requested “strict proof thereof” for various other aspects of the case.