Nunes lawsuit broadens conspiracy allegations following judge's order

The article does not claim Nunes was on board the cruise and clarifies that it is “unclear” whether he was aware of the lawsuit or the cruise. Alpha Omega Winery later settled the woman’s suit for an undisclosed sum, according to the article.

Nunes' complaint also alleges five other defamatory actions by McClatchy.

Accusations against Mair — who is named alongside two anonymous Twitter users in a similar defamation lawsuit in Henrico County — are largely based on her reposting the “yacht” story and Nunes' allegation of a conspiracy between her and McClatchy. Mair is accused of providing “false narratives,” and “egregious soundbites,” to the newspaper reporter, who “simply republished [them] without fact-checking them.”

In a filing submitted in Albemarle County Circuit Court last month, counsel representing Mair described the lawsuit as a “direct assault on freedom of speech,” and argued that Nunes failed to provide adequate evidence of a conspiracy between Mair and McClatchy. Furthermore, Mair and her attorneys argue, she is being sued for sharing a critical opinion of Nunes with a McClatchy reporter and does not allege Mair committed defamation.