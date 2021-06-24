Nunes' Albemarle County defamation lawsuit likely to be dismissed

In the suit, a former employee alleged she suffered civil rights violations, intentional infliction of emotional distress and sexual harassment while working a charity cruise.

The article did not claim Nunes was on board the cruise and clarifies that it is “unclear” whether he was aware of the 2016 lawsuit or the cruise. Alpha Omega Winery later settled the woman’s suit for an undisclosed sum, according to the article.

Accusations against Mair — who initially was named alongside two anonymous Twitter users in a now-dismissed defamation lawsuit in Henrico County — were largely based on her reposting the “yacht” story and Nunes’ allegation of a conspiracy between her and McClatchy. Mair was accused of providing “false narratives” and “egregious soundbites” to the newspaper reporter, who “simply republished [them] without fact-checking them.”

However, an Albemarle circuit judge did not find these accusations sufficient and will soon formally dismiss the complaint. The identity of the judge is uncertain at this time, as the dismissal order is not yet signed.