The Nelson County teenager arrested after a trove of guns, fentanyl, and other drugs were seized during a raid on a house in the Johnson Village neighborhood may have to spend at least two months in jail, as he was denied bail on Thursday.

Court records indicate that 18-year-old Shahiem T. Michie of Arrington won’t get another hearing in Charlottesville General District Court until June 8.

Michie was arrested Wednesday on two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute and one count of possessing firearms with drugs.

The charges came after agents with JADE, or Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement, Task Force, in cooperation with officers from the Charlottesville Police Department executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to a statement by Charlottesville police.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that’s said to magnify the effects of other drugs. The National Institutes of Health estimates that about 70% of America’s annual 106,000 drug overdose deaths are from synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which can kill with a dose as small as two thousandths of a gram.

That suggests that the 256 grams seized in the Cleveland Avenue raid could have killed 128,000 people.

Other materials seized in the Tuesday raid include six handguns, three rifles including an AK-47, about 428 grams of cocaine, about 200 grams of methamphetamine, about 3 pounds of marijuana, about 1,600 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills and $4,691 in cash.

Local police have been under increasing pressure in recent months to stem a tide of gun violence.

Since September, gunfire has killed 14 people and injured 22 others in Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County.

Albemarle Police have spoken of a nexus between teens, drugs and auto theft. Charlottesville police have said they have investigated several homicides this year alone that appear to be targeted attacks in which participants attempted to settle disputes with firearms.

The city’s most recent killing occurred March 18 on Elliewood Avenue, a stub street considered part of the Corner neighborhood near the University of Virginia. In that case, a man named La’kori Rayquan Brooks has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Cody Brian Smith.

Michie is being held in Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. Messages left with his attorney, Norman Lamson, were not returned Friday.