Newly renovated city circuit courthouse reopens amid COVID restrictions

According to Charlottesville Sheriff James Brown, prior to the renovations, a small conference room was sometimes used to conduct civil hearings, a setup which posed a number of security risks.

“We told the judge that, security-wise, we can't ... pull someone off of you easily,” he said. “So it was important to be able to have a second courtroom with more space so we could not only be safer but also because our court docket state backed up so badly.”

However, though larger than the temporary courtroom at Levy Opera House, the downstairs courtroom poses problems not just with social distancing but also with the logistical arrangements that make it difficult for the jury to see both counsel and the judge. Because of this, Dugger and Brown said, construction is ongoing.

The renovations also allowed for an elevator to be installed, which helps the building meet Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

The records room also has been modernized and the clerk’s office undertook the arduous task of digitizing all of its records to save space and improve public access. According to Dugger, all land records from 1888 to now have been digitized and the office is in the process of digitizing all criminal records.