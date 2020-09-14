Neo-Nazi podcaster to be arrested for contempt of court

An arrest warrant will be issued for Robert “Azzmador” Ray after the defendant in a Unite the Right-related lawsuit was found to be in contempt of court for repeatedly failing to comply with court orders.

Ray, a neo-Nazi podcaster and writer for the white supremacist blog the Daily Stormer, is among various defendants in the Sines v. Kessler case, a lawsuit filed nearly three years ago on behalf of a slew of Charlottesville-area residents.

The suit, which alleges the defendants conspired to commit racist violence in Charlottesville during the weekend of the Aug. 12, 2017, Unite the Right rally, has hit snags over the past couple of years as defendants either declined to cooperate or claimed they were unable to do so.

During a virtual hearing Monday, counsel for the plaintiffs outlined arguments for sanctions against Ray, who has not responded to communications or court orders in the last year.

Representing the plaintiffs, attorney Jessica Phillips told the court that Ray had failed to attend two digital depositions, the second of which he was required to by court order. Ray also did not attend Monday’s virtual order, which he also was directed to attend by court order.