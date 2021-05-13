Murder case to proceed against Albemarle County man

According to Hiner’s testimony, Hatcher later told officers that he had been riding in the truck with Benston when he suddenly could not find his wallet. Hatcher told officers that he accused Benston of stealing his wallet. Hatcher’s wallet and I.D. were later located in Benston’s truck.

However, Hatcher told police that he and Benston then heard arguing across the street and decided to flee the vehicle after Hatcher shot a bullet into the woods. Hiner said investigators later determined that only one shot was fired at the scene and had not been fired from across the street.

After officers met with Benston’s family on Nov.15, Hiner said they learned that the truck had a camera installed in the rearview mirror. This motion-activated camera captured two relevant videos, one of which appeared to show Hatcher leaving the truck soon after the shot was fired with something heavy tucked into his sweatpants. Hiner later confirmed that the shooting had not been captured by the camera.

Given the evidence presented, Judge Andrew Sneathern certified two charges: second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The case will now proceed to a Charlottesville Circuit Court grand jury and is pre-set to begin a three-day trial Oct. 4.