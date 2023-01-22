Motorist dies after 'single-vehicle crash' on James Monroe Parkway

A man is dead after his vehicle crashed on James Monroe Parkway near Ashlawn-Highland Drive in Albemarle County south of Charlottesville Sunday morning, according to police.

County police told The Daily Progress Sunday afternoon the incident was a “single-vehicle crash” and the cause is under investigation.

The identity of the driver will not be released until next of kin has been notified, police said.

Police and fire rescue personnel responded to a report of a crash on James Monroe Parkway at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a statement.

“The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the statement said.

An update on the investigation is expected by Monday morning, police spokeswoman Bridgette Butynski said.

The motorist's death is the second in Albemarle County in one weekend. Jeffrey Gale Gunsallus, 48, died Saturday after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Rolling Road south of Woodridge.

Sunday's death is the fourth on Charlottesville-Albemarle roads this year.