Mooney retires after filling in for Brackney

“I want to thank James Mooney for assisting with the ongoing transition and Major Durrette for stepping up to this challenge,” Boyles said in the press release. “I am very confident that he is committed and prepared to help keep the department moving in a positive direction.”

As captain, Durrette previously served as the commander of the Support Services Division.

“I am humbled to have this opportunity,” Durrette said in the press release. “I want to focus on the dedicated men and women of this department. It will take everyone – in the community and in the department – to accomplish the goal of continuing to move policing forward in Charlottesville.”

Durrette started with the Charlottesville Police Department as a Police Explorer at age 16, before he was hired as a Community Service Officer. He was later assigned to work in city parks during the summer before starting full-time work.

When Durrette graduated from the academy at age 21, he was the youngest officer hired in the department’s history and was the 25th Black officer hired in the department’s history.