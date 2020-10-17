Monument Fund, other plaintiffs rebuff city's statues appeal

The Charlottesville Circuit Court did not err in awarding attorney’s fees, counsel for the plaintiffs argues, because, per state code, the prevailing party is entitled to “an award of the cost of litigation, including reasonable attorney’s fees.”

“It is true that ‘attorney’s fees’ and ‘damages’ are distinct categories in other areas of the law and have been distinctly provided for in other statutory fee-shifting provisions,” the brief reads. “The General Assembly could have treated these as two separate categories if it had wished to do so. But that is not what it did here.”

Additionally, the city’s “physical harm limitation” is not found within the law, counsel for the plaintiffs argue, but the law does speak of “preserving” and “restoring.” The plaintiffs succeeded in obtaining both preservation and restoration when Moore ordered tarps removed from the statues after the city covered them in the wake of three deaths the day of the Unite the Right rally.

Furthermore, counsel for the plaintiffs argue that the ability to seek injunctive relief was explicitly intended by the General Assembly, pointing to Virginia Code § 15.2-1812.1(C), which states that “[t]he provisions of this section shall not be construed to limit the rights of any person … to pursue any additional civil remedy otherwise allowed by law.”