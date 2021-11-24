Missing Charlottesville woman found dead in Harrisonburg

A Charlottesville woman last seen Nov. 14 was found dead in Harrisonburg this week.

Harrisonburg Police Department said Wednesday that it had identified Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, as one of two people found dead in a vacant lot. Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg was the other victim.

Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in addition to two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Harrisonburg officers are not seeking any other suspects, according to the release.

Smith was reported missing Nov. 19 and was last seen Nov. 14 on the 300 block of 10 ½ Street NW in Charlottesville, according to a CPD news release.

The Harrisonburg and Charlottesville police departments were conducting separate missing person investigations for the two women and narrowed their search to an area near Linda Lane in Harrisonburg, according to the release. Their bodies were discovered in the undeveloped lot off Linda Lane within a short distance of each other. However, the Harrisonburg police said they died at different times.