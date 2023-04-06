Albemarle County Police Department have issued a shelter-in-place warning and are searching the Greenwood area for a mentally unstable man carrying a firearm.

Those within 4 miles of 1041 Greenwood Road have been told to shelter in place while authorities comb the area for the man who they have identified as 23-year-old Dylan Gregory Harvey.

Harvey “was last seen wearing a black tank top, tan shorts, and cowboy boots,” the police department tweeted at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. “Anyone who sees Mr. Harvey should call 911 immediately.”

That 4-mile radius extends from Crozet to the east across Greenwood to McCormick Gap Overlook on Skyline Drive to the west.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, according to police, and people are advised to avoid the area.

Earlier in the day, police announced at 2:52 p.m. a shelter-in-place warning for a 3-mile radius around 1041 Greenwood. That was extended to the 4-mile radius at 4:27 p.m.

Albemarle County police spokeswoman Bridgette Butynski told The Daily Progress Thursday afternoon that there were no updates outside of the information already released or posted on social media.

More information is expected at a media briefing Thursday evening.

This is a developing story.