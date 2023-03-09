A man residing in Albemarle County but wanted in the city of Charlottesville for multiple “violent felony charges” has been arrested.

Taquarius Olando Catoe-Anderson, 21, has been arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

The county police released a statement announcing Catoe-Anderson’s arrest on Thursday that did not identify the date or circumstances of his alleged crime, only that the department worked with the U.S. Marshal’s Office in its investigation and that Catoe-Anderson was turned over to the Charlottesville Police Department for booking.

The county police directed all inquiries to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Reached for comment on Thursday, the Charlottesville Police Department also said it could provide no further details at the time regarding the date or circumstances of Catoe-Anderson’s alleged crime.

While the particulars remain murky, Catoe-Anderson’s court records show an offense date of Sept. 28, 2022, the same date a reported shooting at the corner of Ninth and Anderson streets in Charlottesville left two men injured.

At the time, police said a shooter fired off multiple rounds at a car carrying the two men at roughly 2:40 p.m. in the afternoon.

Both men survived and were treated for their injures at University of Virginia Medical Center.