Man faces up to 40 years behind bars for attempted rape on Rose Hill Drive

Police were given a description of the assailant and located Hodges within minutes.

“His clothing was torn and bloody and the officer noticed fresh abrasions on the defendant’s knuckles,” Platania said. “He said he had been jumped by two men and gotten into a fight but didn’t want to pursue charges.”

The woman was transported to Hodges’ location, where she positively identified him, pointing to his shirt, which she had ripped while trying to fight him off. Hodges was arrested and a forensic analysis of blood found on his clothing indicated the presence of the woman’s DNA.

Seated at the defense table, Hodges told the judge that though he was pleading guilty, he did not agree with the attempted rape charge. He entered an Alford plea, indicating that, though he did not admit guilt, there was enough evidence to convict him.

Platania indicated that the attempted rape charge was based on testimony from the woman and what she said she remembered Hodges saying.

Hodges' public defender, Liz Murtagh, said her client was operating under significant mental health issues at the time of the crime and that they would expand on this during the sentencing phase of the case.

Sentencing is set for May 25 in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

