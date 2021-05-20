 Skip to main content
Man charged in stabbing at Pantops Shopping Center
Man charged in stabbing at Pantops Shopping Center

A Charlottesville man has been charged with stabbing someone in the Pantops Shopping Center parking lot on Thursday.

According to a news release from the Albemarle County Police Department, 38-year-old Maurice P. Washington was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated malicious assault. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Washington is set for a first appearance Friday in Albemarle County General District Court, according to online court records. He remains in custody.

— Staff reports

