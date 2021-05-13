Madison County woman indicted on fraud charges

A federal grand jury has indicted a Madison County woman on nearly a dozen fraud charges related to an alleged scheme in which authorities said she claimed to have terminal cancer, vast wealth and connections to celebrities.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Christine Favara Anderson, 51, owned and operated the publishing companies known as Christine F. Anderson Publishing and Media and Sage Wisdom.

Anderson took money from book authors but later failed to pay the authors their royalties as owed and did not provide products and services as negotiated, authorities allege. In addition, Anderson often falsely claimed to have cancer to delay payment to the book authors, while also purporting to maintain vast wealth, according to authorities.

Anderson also is charged with orchestrating a real estate scheme in which she signed contracts for expensive real estate, provided false proof of funds and then was unable to provide the earnest money deposits.

She is charged with eight counts of wire fraud, three counts of mail fraud, one count of making a false statement and one count of concealing records in a federal investigation, according to court records.