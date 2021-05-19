 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County gun shop co-owner charged with furnishing firearm to a minor
0 comments
alert top story

Madison County gun shop co-owner charged with furnishing firearm to a minor

  • 0
Gavel

A Madison County gun shop co-owner has been charged with giving a firearm to a minor, according to court documents.

Robert Joshua Phillips was indicted May 3 for allegedly furnishing a firearm to a minor in November, per online court records. Phillips is a co-owner of the Madison-based firearm and apparel store Bulletproof.

Phillips was arrested May 5 and released on bond the same day. He is set to be arraigned July 21. The charge is listed as a Class 6 felony — the least-serious felony under Virginia criminal law.

Madison County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clarissa Berry recused herself from the case. It couldn't be determined Wednesday what her reasons were for the recusal. Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley will serve as special prosecutor.

—  Staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert