Madison County gun shop co-owner charged with furnishing firearm to a minor

A Madison County gun shop co-owner has been charged with giving a firearm to a minor, according to court documents.

Robert Joshua Phillips was indicted May 3 for allegedly furnishing a firearm to a minor in November, per online court records. Phillips is a co-owner of the Madison-based firearm and apparel store Bulletproof.

Phillips was arrested May 5 and released on bond the same day. He is set to be arraigned July 21. The charge is listed as a Class 6 felony — the least-serious felony under Virginia criminal law.

Madison County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clarissa Berry recused herself from the case. It couldn't be determined Wednesday what her reasons were for the recusal. Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley will serve as special prosecutor.

