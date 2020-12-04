Madison County churchmen revive lawsuit against governor

Per that executive order, people may attend church services of more than 25 people as long as several safety restrictions are in place, including: a six-foot separation between those seated; items used to distribute food or beverage must be used only once and then disposed; high-contact surfaces must be routinely cleaned and disinfected; signage must be posted informing people with fevers that they cannot participate in in-person services; and cloth face-coverings must be worn during religious services.

According to the order, if churches cannot comply with these requirements then they cannot hold in-person services.

The updated orders ultimately ignore the previously reached agreement and discourage the religious gathering of large groups of people, the release on behalf of the churchmen reads.

Their lawsuit requests that churches be able to operate as an exempted category, and argues that churchgoers are not being treated fairly in comparison to “essential” operations such as media and government agencies.

In the release, plaintiff Brian Hermsmeier, a bi-vocational minister and ordained pastor, said that he believes it is “God’s command to gather together,” citing verse Hebrews 10:25 of the Bible.