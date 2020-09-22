Madison churchgoers settle lawsuit spurred by Northam COVID-19 restrictions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A judge's order has ended a lawsuit between four Madison County men and Gov. Ralph Northam over restrictions placed on houses of worship through Northam's executive orders concerning COVID-19. Under the order, the only remaining executive restriction in place over church attendance is executive order 63, which requires people to wear face coverings indoors.

According to a news release from Commonwealth Law Offices, the agreed order submitted Tuesday in Madison County Circuit Court ends the suit, in which plaintiffs argued that the governor illegally put more COVID-19 restrictions on churches and churchgoers than he placed on any other category of operation in the commonwealth.

According to the release, other executive orders would have required the church to close if attendees did not comply; executive order 63 places the face covering responsibility on the individual instead of churches.

