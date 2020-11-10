Louisa teen sentenced to 128 years in 2019 slaying

Two days prior to the slaying of Roger, McGuire said Dickerson had “cased” the location, presenting himself to the Paynes under a false name and fabricating a story about his girlfriend being abducted. Dickerson would return two days later, once in the morning and again in the afternoon, when he held the Paynes at gunpoint before stealing their vehicle and approximately $300 in cash, McGuire said.

“I can only imagine what was going through their minds as they were marched to their deaths,” McGuire said.

After stealing the Paynes’ vehicle, McGuire said Dickerson drove to a Walmart where he used the stolen money to purchase candies and a teddy bear. He then proceeded to head toward Lynchburg and was apprehended in Nelson County.

Once apprehended, Dickerson told authorities various versions of events, initially claiming some random man gave him the vehicle before claiming a mysterious man named “Q” had killed the Paynes and given him their car. After he was informed that Nancy had survived, he confirmed the authorities' theory of events, upon which the plea agreement was later based.

Four victim impact testimonies were given to the judge but only one was read aloud. Connie Payne, Roger’s oldest daughter, read her statement to the court, describing her father as an amazing man who shared a love of horses.