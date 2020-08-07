Louisa County teen pleads guilty to murder

A Louisa County teen has pleaded guilty to murdering an elderly man and shooting his wife.
Cameryn Dickerson, 17, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, malicious wounding, robbery, burglary and other firearm charges in Louisa County Circuit Court on Friday, according to a press release.
Prosecutors said that Dickerson went to the home of Roger Payne, 82, and Nancy Payne, 73, on Nov. 10. He used an alias and alleged his girlfriend had been abducted and asking to use their phone, but authorities believe he was scouting the home for the future killing.
Dickerson returned two days later to tell the couple everything was fine with his girlfriend, left and returned shortly with different clothes carrying a sawed-off shotgun.
Dickerson told the couple he had been watching them, demanded money and forced them to get dressed. He took their phones, cut phone lines to the house and then marched the couple to train tracks behind the house. In a preliminary hearing, witnesses testified that the Paynes turned over about $300.
Authorities said that Dickerson told the couple they would be fine while he was leading them to the tracks.
Once he was at the tracks, Dickerson shot the couple at point blank range. Roger Payne was killed instantly. Nancy Payne suffered a gunshot wound to the throat but played dead and then walked to a friend’s house after Dickerson left the scene. Deputies responded to Paynes’ house around 1:40 p.m. Nov. 12.
A few hours later, Dickerson was caught driving the couple’s car in Nelson County with the murder weapon in the trunk. Authorities said he used the stolen money to purchase gifts for his girlfriend and was on the way to see her when he was arrested.
The press release indicates that Dickerson signed a notarized copy of the statement of facts in the case.
“This atrocity shocked our community and devastated the Payne family,” Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said in a press release. “We hope they can find peace now that we brought man’s justice today.”
Dickerson, who was tried as an adult, faces three life sentences and an additional 25 years when he is formally sentenced on Nov. 10.
