Louisa County teen pleads guilty to murder

A Louisa County teen has pleaded guilty to murdering an elderly man and shooting his wife.

Cameryn Dickerson, 17, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, malicious wounding, robbery, burglary and other firearm charges in Louisa County Circuit Court on Friday, according to a press release.

Prosecutors said that Dickerson went to the home of Roger Payne, 82, and Nancy Payne, 73, on Nov. 10. He used an alias and alleged his girlfriend had been abducted and asking to use their phone, but authorities believe he was scouting the home for the future killing.

Dickerson returned two days later to tell the couple everything was fine with his girlfriend, left and returned shortly with different clothes carrying a sawed-off shotgun.

Dickerson told the couple he had been watching them, demanded money and forced them to get dressed. He took their phones, cut phone lines to the house and then marched the couple to train tracks behind the house. In a preliminary hearing, witnesses testified that the Paynes turned over about $300.