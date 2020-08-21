Louisa County officials argue large Confederate flag poses safety issue

Freix said Proffitt and other family members were buried on the property when he purchased it several decades ago. He decided to fix up the cemetery and was later approached by the Flaggers about erecting a flagpole.

According to Freix, the hole dug for the pole was 10 feet deep and 10 feet wide. The pole was inserted into the hole, surrounded by concrete and supporting beams and then further surrounded by sand. In the years since its construction, Freix said many bad storms have hit the area and he has never seen the flagpole budge.

When cross-examined, Freix said “he did not remember” whether the statues and wall by the flagpole’s base were constructed before or after the Board of Zoning Appeals’ July 2018 decision. Jennings later testified that parts of the wall had been constructed by March 2018, though he did not recall how much.

Much of the county’s argument focused on how neither Freix nor the Flaggers obtained zoning or building permits before constructing the flagpole. Because these steps were not taken, Phillips said, zoning officials were not able to assess the area around the flagpole that could become damaged if it fell.