Louisa County man killed in Sunday shooting in Charlottesville
breaking top story

Louisa County man killed in Sunday shooting in Charlottesville

Safety at public housing sites

The Charlottesville Police Department recently said it would increase its presence at public housing sites after pleas from residents following a spate of violence.

 Daily Progress file

A Louisa County man was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting near public housing in Charlottesville.

Officers responded to the 900 block of South First Street for a report of shots fired at 12:57 a.m., according to a press release.

When they responded, they found Jamarcus B. Washington, 32, of Louisa County, dead on the sidewalk.

Anyone with information on the slaying is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

The killing is the second around South First Street public housing in the past two months, leading to a push for crime enforcement and cameras from residents. Dre’Shawn Rayvon McDonald was killed in a November shooting.

Police have responded to 14 shots-fired calls on South First Street in 2020, more than 2016 through 2019 combined, according to CPD data. The areas around South First Street and Westhaven have now seen at least four killings and 65 reports of shots fired in the past five years.

City Hall reporter

Nolan Stout is a reporter for The Daily Progress. Contact him at (434) 978-7274, nstout@dailyprogress.com, or @TheNolanStout on Twitter and Facebook.

