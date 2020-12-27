Louisa County man killed in shooting on South First Street

The areas around South First Street and Westhaven have now seen at least four homicides and 65 reports of shots fired in the past five years.

The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s safety committee has held several meetings since McDonald was killed. CRHA has decided to finalize a policy to govern its use of surveillance cameras before installing them.

The policy under consideration would apply to all CRHA properties, although not all would get cameras.

The draft policy says cameras would be mounted in set locations, but could be temporarily moved if issues such as property damage or personal security arise. The cameras would focus on common areas, not individual doorways or backyards. They would be fixed and not monitored in real time.

The committee will discuss the policy again at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 5 before sending it out for public comment. The meetings are open to the public and residents are encouraged to join and provide input on safety measures. To participate, visit tinyurl.com/crhasafety. The meeting passcode is 181698.

