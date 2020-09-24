Local groups urge in-need tenants to know their rights

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As evictions hearings resume in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, the Legal Aid Justice Center and Charlottesville Democratic Socialists of America are urging in-need tenants to be aware of their options.

On Thursday, volunteers from the Charlottesville DSA stood outside the Albemarle County General District courthouse talking to tenants about their rights and options.

More than 30 unlawful detainer and eviction cases were scheduled Thursday afternoon, the most in several weeks, according to Emma Goehler of the Charlottesville DSA.

For the last few months, the local DSA has been working to help tenants facing evictions by posting flyers at their complexes with information and, most recently, helping tenants to apply for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium letters.

"We're doing what we can to help our neighbors deal with this housing crisis," Goehler said. "The CDC moratorium is helpful but it still requires that tenants pay months worth of back rent, provides no rent relief and does nothing to solve the affordable housing crisis in our community."