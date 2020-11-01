Local Family Treatment Court program receives $828K in grant funding

FTC began in 2002 as an unfunded program and is a joint effort between the juvenile court, the Charlottesville and Albemarle departments of social services, Piedmont CASA and Region Ten.

Unlike the Charlottesville Albemarle Adult Drug Treatment Court, participants in FTC aren’t entering the court after receiving criminal charges and are voluntarily entered after being referred from their local department of social services or if a judge orders it.

The program had grant funding between 2004 and 2007 from the federal Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention and was continued through local sources of funding, such as the social services departments, Handler said.

The first of its kind in the commonwealth, FTC is now one of four such programs in Virginia.

With the new grant — the first from the OJJDP since the initial grant ran out in 2007 — Handler said they hope to improve programming and expand staffing by hiring additional clinical staff, a full-time case manager and a full-time peer support coordinator, among others.

However, Handler said the grant-request was made prior to the onset of COVID-19 and she is not sure yet what impact, if any, the change in FTC format will have on their plans.