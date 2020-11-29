Local courts faced with new problems as jury trials resume

Though the county court has now placed a closed-circuit television in a smaller, secondary courtroom upstairs for the public to view proceedings, Zug said this system was not in place during the county’s first post-COVID jury trial.

“We did not have the closed-circuit television system operating at the time of the first trial, so we had to have the people who were watching the trial sit on the edges of what is effectively the jury box while the jury was hearing the case, and that was not good,” he said. “Some had to be sitting out in the hallway and we had to prop the doors open to the courtroom, but that aspect has been remedied.”

However, with the second courtroom now planned to be used for public viewing, Zug said there is now the issue of what to do with potential jurors who cannot safely fit into the courtroom during the jury selection process.

During the October trial, the weather was nice and so excess jurors were able to wait outside, but as winter comes, Zug said this will no longer be a tenable solution.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We can't have people wait outside in the cold and the rain and this is also an issue for the General District Court next door because their dockets are getting kind of long,” he said. “So I’ve let our judges know that we need to work on a solution for that.”