Local church deacon charged with rape, strangulation

A Charlottesville man who serves as a church deacon will be in court Friday to appeal the denial of bond after his April 27 arrest on charges that include rape and strangulation.

Richard Murray Coe is charged in Charlottesville Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court with four counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of strangulation, according to court records. The charges are related to events that occurred several years ago.

Coe is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, jail officials confirmed. He is scheduled for a Friday hearing in Charlottesville Circuit Court to appeal a Juvenile and Domestic Relations judge’s denial of bond, according to court records.

Because the charges are in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, access to information is limited to protect victims’ identities.

Coe, who also goes by the name Trey Coe, is a local businessman who also serves as a deacon at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Church officials said Tuesday that they are aware of the charges against Coe and that his arrest is not related in any way to Coe’s church position, the church itself or a church function.