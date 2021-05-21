Local church deacon charged with rape, strangulation of girl is granted bond

Coe’s counsel argued that his client should be granted bond and be allowed to work at his laundry business, The Mother Load. A family member would be present with Coe at all times, the attorney said. The court was presented with 16 letters of support written by friends and family of Coe’s, each speaking on his character.

The allowance of bond was opposed by the commonwealth, and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Wilder argued that the serious nature of the charges indicated Coe was better left at the jail.

“What we’re talking about here are a series of incredibly violent sexual assaults against a preteen girl,” Wilder said.

Wilder also cautioned that, in his professional experience, defendants similarly situated to Coe have taken their lives rather than stand trial. Given the potential risk to himself, Wilder argued that Coe may be safer in jail.

The sole testimony Friday came from the alleged survivor’s father, who spoke about the impact Coe’s actions has had on his family.