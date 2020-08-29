Lawsuits over Crozet train wreck set for trial in 2021

“At and during the time Defendant Naylor was using drugs, he could have reasonably foreseen with the exercise of reasonable care that his ability to operate a motor vehicle would be impaired,” the complaints read.

The lawsuits also claim Young took too long to engage the brake, waiting until the train was just a few seconds away from the trash truck. During the trial, Young testified that he began to blow the train’s whistle as soon as the truck came into view and then attempted to stop the locomotive.

Buckingham Branch is accused within the complaints of failing to comply with federal standards of care and that it should have been aware of prior signal malfunctions, as noted in the NTSB’s investigation. Time Disposal, Naylor’s employer at the time, is accused of failing to conduct regular safety meetings.

Two other lawsuits — including one originally set for trial this year — have reached settlements. Clinton Boyea, a service attendant on the train, and Young both settled the lawsuits on undisclosed terms in April and February of this year, respectively.

The only remaining lawsuit, filed on behalf of Leonard Claytor, was filed in January and has had no movement since.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.