Latest Huguely appeal denied by 4th Circuit

“We have independently reviewed the record and conclude that Huguely has not made the requisite showing,” the denial order reads. “Accordingly, we deny a certificate of appealability and dismiss the appeal. We dispense with oral argument because the facts and legal contention are adequately presented in the materials before this court and argument would not aid the decisional process.”

It is unclear what, if any, legal options for early release or appeal are open to Huguely in light of this opinion.

In the years since the trial, Huguely has attempted to appeal the case several times, and in 2015, his case went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which refused his petition for certiorari on his claim that the Circuit Court denied his right to counsel by forcing him to proceed when one of his lawyers fell ill.

With direct methods of appeal exhausted, counsel for Huguely in April 2020 filed a writ of habeas corpus — a court order demanding that the director of the Virginia Department of Corrections deliver a prisoner to the court and show a valid reason for the person’s detention.

The writ, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, alleged a swath of Sixth Amendment violations. The Sixth Amendment guarantees the right to a speedy and public trial.