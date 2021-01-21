Judge: Tax on freelance author is unconstitutional

Charlottesville charges a $35 fee for a business license for businesses with $0 to $50,000 in gross receipts, a $50 fee for businesses with $50,000 to $100,000 in gross receipts and businesses with $100,000 or more in gross receipts are taxed based on the type of business.

In Albemarle, businesses with gross receipts less than $100,000 pay a flat fee of $50. For businesses with gross receipts of $100,000 or more, the tax is based on type of business.

Both court filings for Klug and Hart state they were assessed the license tax of $0.36 per $100.00 of gross receipts, under the categories of “misc. business/personal service” and “repair, personal, business, and other services,” respectively.

Eventually, after responding to the commissioner’s request, Klug received an assessment for $2,177.22 for 2015-2018.

Klug has taken issue with the tax, which he argues has been “applied unevenly” to freelance writers.