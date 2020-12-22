Judge leaves door ajar for Huguely appeal

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his opinion, Cullen detailed not only the claims but a series of affidavits and statements given by 11 of the jurors.

Only one of the jurors, Juror 42, claimed that a dictionary had been used but eight others had said they did not know whether or not a dictionary had been consulted. Two jurors said no dictionary was consulted and only one of those jurors said they were certain, Cullen wrote.

“In resolving Huguely’s dictionary claim without an evidentiary hearing, the state court overlooked or ignored crucial evidence and left unanswered important questions raised by the record,” he wrote. “Namely, the court’s central factual finding omitted the most important portion of Juror 42’s testimony, and its analysis ignored a string of statements supporting Juror 42’s account of events.”

The Charlottesville Circuit Court did not focus on all parts of Juror 42’s three statements, instead seemingly choosing to ignore a statement in which the juror clarified that, though they did not see the dictionary, they were certain one had been consulted.