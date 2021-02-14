Judge: JAUNT freedom of information lawsuit can continue

A freedom of information lawsuit filed against JAUNT will continue after a judge ruled that the local paratransit service is primarily supported by public funds.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of local radio show host Rob Schilling, who posted an article to his website in December claiming an anonymous internal source told him that the public transportation group was under investigation for “spending irregularities.” The article, which did not specify who is allegedly investigating JAUNT, claims the investigation was spurred by an agency audit.

After filing a request for documents under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act, according to court documents, Schilling’s requests were denied by JAUNT, which claimed the organization was not subject to FOIA.

Filed soon thereafter in Charlottesville General District Court, Schilling’s lawsuit claims in part that JAUNT is subject to FOIA because it is a public body that is “wholly or principally” supported via public funds.

During a virtual hearing Feb. 3, counsel for JAUNT and Schilling argued over whether the organization could be considered public due to its funding. Though the two parties did not wholly agree on the funding breakdowns, the parties agreed that at least 50% of JAUNT’s funding comes from the state and local government.