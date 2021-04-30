Judge in rally lawsuit allows expert testimony on white supremacist speech strategies

“As plaintiffs’ experts describe it, outsiders would only hear an innocuous comment or think the speaker was making a tasteless joke, while those ‘in the know’ would understand the hidden meaning,” Moon wrote.

However, despite these claims, Moon found that the plaintiffs’ proposed expert testimony was proper and has long been allowed to explain to a jury the meaning of coded language. The experts’ testimony is also grounded in specific examples, he wrote, and fits well within the types of specialized knowledge that courts have regularly found helpful to a jury.

"While movant-defendants’ position is not entirely without force in the abstract, on this record and considering the parties’ arguments, there is little indication that the experts’ testimony will stray into improper characterizations or subjects,” Moon wrote.

The 26-page opinion goes into great detail, explaining Moon’s rationalization for denying each of the defendants’ argument.

The testimony that plaintiffs’ counsel seeks to introduce is not the same thing as trying to introduce expert testimony that a fact witness lied in their testimony, Moon wrote, and plaintiffs’ counsel was unequivocal that the experts “are absolutely not going to say that any witness is lying.”