Judge: I-64 Confederate flagpole is not a monument

However, neither man was able to testify with any certainty as to whether those other structures were present when Jeff Ferrell, an assistant county administrator, inspected the property on April 17, 2018.

“Given the nature and purpose as to why he was there, it is apparent that [Ferrell] gave careful attention to the specific nature of what he was observing at that time to determine whether it was in violation of any of the ordinances of Louisa County,” Sanner wrote. “By comparison, the plaintiff’s witnesses, [Freix] and [Jennings], were relatively vague about what was specifically on the property as of the date of inspection.”

As a result, Sanner wrote that he was forced to conclude that, at the time of inspection, little else existed on the site beyond graves and the flagpole.

“The evidence before the court suggests that what was present upon the property as of April 17, 2018, was a graveyard in which a flagpole had been erected,” Sanner wrote. “Having fully considered this issue, the court cannot say that the Board of Zoning Appeals’ determination that the flagpole did not constitute a monument, nor exception to the height limit, is plainly wrong; consequently, the court affirms the determination of the Board of Zoning Appeals on this point.”