Judge finds possible criminal wrongdoing on part of Stanardsville mayor, another Greene County man

“The attempted sale of board positions and the DVCA rises to the level of a violation of several criminal statutes,” the judge wrote in his decision.

“In this case, Brown and Lowe attempted to sell memberships on the DVCA board and DVCA itself. There is no evidence that either Brown or Lowe possessed even implicit authorization to sell any membership to DVCA. The defendants’ evidence demonstrations that there is probable cause to believe that Brown and Lowe violated several Virginia penal statutes, including, without limitation, obtaining money by false presentences, solicitation/attempt to commit embezzlement and solicitation to enter into a conspiracy to commit embezzlement and money laundering.

“Further, had the witnesses accepted the offer of $5,000 or $300,000, they would have been co-conspirators, accessories before the fact or principals in the second degree to Brown and Lowe’s attempts to commit various crimes,” Durrer continued.

The judge further discussed in his decision what the commonwealth would have to prove to sustain convictions on the above criminal charges.

Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo said he was looking into whether to bring charges. He said that because the case involves another elected official, a special prosecutor would need to be assigned.