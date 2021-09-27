Judge: Evidence identifying alleged murder victim to be allowed in trial

In a motion to exclude evidence, Howard argued that the dental records used to determine Hicks’ identity are not adequate. Specifically, Howard argued that the commonwealth has not provided a report from an expert that the dental records belong to Hicks.

Though records were obtained from Hicks’ dental office, the office is no longer in possession of the records and the records being cited by the commonwealth were obtained by Hicks’ wife and handed over to the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s office in 2014.

Additionally, Howard claimed the X-rays have not been appropriately identified by anyone who worked at the dental office where Hicks was seen.

“In fact, only two of the four X-rays have any identifying marks, and in those two, the name ‘Jesse’ is not spelled like the Jesse Hicks identified in the autopsy report,” Howard wrote in the motion to exclude. “The name is misspelled twice, on one it is spelled ‘Jessi’ and on the other, it is spelled ‘Jessie.’”

Following months of delays and a motion hearing on Aug. 31, Albemarle County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl V. Higgins denied the defense’s motion in a Sept. 21 order, citing testimony from former employees of the dental practice and Hicks’ wife, Nancy.