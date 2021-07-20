Judge denies attempts from rally lawsuit defendant to subpoena reporters

Walker said it was unclear whom Hoft and his attorney John Burns were alleging “leaked” the footage, which Walker again clarified was publicly available and able to be purchased from the federal court. Additionally, Walker argued that “reporters’ privilege” prevented Hoft from being able to subpoena the nonparties.

“There’s no reason to think anyone leaked it to the press when it was publicly available,” Walker said. “Again, that’s really the entire premise for the subpoenas themselves as narrowed by Mr. Burns.”

In response, Burns made the argument that the media nonparties could have just told Hoft that the footage was publicly available and further argued that he didn’t think the greater public was aware the footage was accessible to the public.

“That’s frustrating in and of itself, but it also makes me really frustrated because I feel like somebody is hiding the ball here, that there’s a larger video,” Burns said. “Then there’s also the question of how the reporters got the footage.”

Hoppe then explained to Burns that various public court documents are regularly obtained from the court by reporters, lawyers and private citizens. These public documents are available to anyone and do not need to be leaked because they are public documents, he said.