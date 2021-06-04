Judge considering moving Unite the Right lawsuit trial outside of Charlottesville

Roberta Kaplan, chief attorney for the plaintiffs, sought to assuage some of these concerns by offering some of her team’s plans. Kaplan said they were willing to limit the number of plaintiffs and attorneys in the courtroom to one or two at a time. Additionally, Kaplan said the plaintiffs are open to viewing the trial proceedings via video links at other locations, such as other rooms in the courthouse.

Kaplan also cited concerns of an adverse financial impact if the case is moved from Charlottesville.

“Just practically speaking, the not-for-profit that has been funding the out-of-pocket expenses on this case has already put a very large deposit down on hotel spaces in Charlottesville and I'm told that they stand to lose somewhere in the range of $100,000 if the trial gets moved,” Kaplan said.

Several of the defendants or their attorneys expressed concerns about keeping the trial in Charlottesville, with most of those concerns centering around safety issues.

Defendant Richard Spencer said he is in favor of moving the trial to Lynchburg and implied that the amount of money the plaintiffs had spent on hotel rooms indicated they expected the trial to be some type of spectacle, which would cause security issues.