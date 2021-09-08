Judge: City Council meeting to remove Lewis-Clark-Sacagawea statue did not violate FOIA

Despite being a Charlottesville General District Court matter, the hearing was held Wednesday in front of Judge Matthew Quatrara in Albemarle Circuit Court following the recusal of city Judge Andrew Sneathern.

The hearing, which had been delayed twice prior, lasted for more than two hours during which Quatrara patiently walked Hamilton step-by-step through the legal process, as the petitioner had opted to represent himself instead of hiring an attorney.

“This case is of great importance to the community at large,” Hamilton said during his opening statement. “I believe that instead of removing statues we should re-contextualize them or add more.”

Several of the arguments Hamilton attempted to make were quickly quashed as being irrelevant to the FOIA issue at hand, including a claim from the candidate that the Wednesday announcement from Mayor Nikuyah Walker that she was withdrawing as a city council candidate was related to his FOIA lawsuit. It remains unclear what led Hamilton to believe a connection existed, given Walker’s openly expressed frustrations with a number of city government issues completely unrelated to Hamilton or the statue in question.