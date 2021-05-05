Jaunt settles lawsuit for $4,000, provides documents on former CEO

It was later revealed that the “investigation” was actually part of an annual audit that was conducted on behalf of Jaunt by the firm Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates.

Schilling’s request for documents under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act were denied by Jaunt, which claimed the organization was not subject to FOIA, prompting the months-long legal battle.

Despite the fight, Schilling said he was pleased with the results and said he received a copy of the documents he requested Wednesday afternoon.

“I'm disappointed that it took this much effort and that they were not forthcoming with the information as a publicly funded organization, which I think everybody knew they were,” he said. “I believe they should have been upfront about it, however they chose to take a different path but I'm pleased that the judge saw it the same way that my attorney and I did and that we will have access to this information.”

Filed in Charlottesville General District Court soon after Jaunt’s refusal, Schilling’s lawsuit claimed in part that Jaunt is subject to FOIA because it is a public body that is “wholly or principally” supported by public funds.