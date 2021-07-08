Jail Board begins process of renovating ACRJ

The authority board and Moseley Architects have estimated the planning study, needs study and the outreach stakeholder sessions will cost about $185,000 and will lead to a draft of a planning study by the end of the year.

Jay James, a citizen member and vice chair of the board, said they would likely be dealing with a community that does not want to see an increase in bed capacity but a needs assessment that shows the opposite.

“Our population is probably going to increase just per capita over the next few years as a natural progression, so how do we manage that piece of it?” James said. “That might mean that the community doesn't want you to increase from 320 beds, but there's a really good chance this needs assessment is going to suggest that that is necessary.”

Bell cautioned that not heeding the potential forecasted growth in the number of inmates could lead to people being incarcerated at facilities outside of the area. However, Bell said Moseley Architects will meet whatever needs the board determines, be it an increase in beds or just renovations to the existing facilities.

Diantha McKeel, an Albemarle County supervisor and chair of the board, said the jail has no control over who is sent to ACRJ and that community members should not have to travel long distances to visit their incarcerated loved ones.