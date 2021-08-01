Increase in local evictions expected following expiration of moratorium

“Shelter is a basic human right,” attorney Jeff Jones said in a statement on behalf of the LAJC following the allocation. “Safeguarding that right will require local, state and national action to expand access to affordable housing and to extend and expand legal protections for those facing homelessness or displacement.”

The LAJC program will provide free legal representation for tenants facing eviction but, contrary to some reporting, Klosko said the funding will not be enough to guarantee an attorney for everyone at risk of losing their home.

With the additional funding allocated by the city, Klosko said the LAJC has hired a few support staff positions and plans to hire an additional attorney to handle non-payment eviction cases. However, even with this additional staffing, she said the LAJC does not have the vast resources needed to handle every eviction case in Charlottesville.

“Because of our limited resources, there isn't an expectation or obligation to take on every case that comes through our doors, so we select our cases based on merit,” she said. “By that we mean people who have legal defenses, and we do expect to be able to help more people who have legal defenses to non-payment of rent as a result of this funding.”