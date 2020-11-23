Huguely lawyers again seek to overturn conviction

“If they had looked at an external influence to figure out what malice means, that goes directly to literally the key issue that the parties argued and that was put before the jury,” he said.

Attorney Leah A. Darron pointed on behalf of the prosecution to a ruling from Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Richard E. Moore who found the affidavit not to be credible.

According to the juror’s affidavit, the juror did not know who asked for the dictionary, did not know who read from it, did not know what the dictionary looked like and did not know what happened to it after they finished reading it, Darron said.

Additionally, Darron said all the other jurors who filed affidavits claimed there was no dictionary and no court officer recalled the jury asking for a dictionary or taking a dictionary to the jury.

“Even if you look at these four circuit cases that have been discussed, this juror did not present competent evidence or present a credible allegation of outside influence and Judge Moore made a factual determination on the claim that it simply just didn't happen,” she said.

Another issue raised by Huguely’s habeas is the argument that his Sixth Amendment right to effective counsel was violated due to trial counsel violating a rule on witnessing.