Huguely denied appeal for full 4th Circuit panel hearing

In February, the federal court held an evidentiary hearing at which one of the jurors from Huguely’s trial testified that she recalled a dictionary being consulted, though she could remember few details about the book other than that it was bound and had been held by a different juror.

Huguely’s counsel argued that if a dictionary were consulted for the definition of “malice,” as the juror alleged, then it could have unfairly prejudiced the jury.

However, counsel for the state presented contrary testimony from all of the other jurors and surviving sheriff’s deputies, none of whom recalled a dictionary being read from or provided.

In an unusual move, U.S. District Judge Thomas T. Cullen ruled from the bench and denied Huguely’s petition for writ of habeas corpus. In March, Cullen also denied Huguely’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus and the certificate of appealability.

“The court further finds, for the reasons explained in its [December memorandum opinion], that petitioner has failed to make a substantial showing of the denial of his constitutional rights as required by [U.S. code],” Cullen wrote.