Huguely appeal options continue to dwindle

The writ, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, alleged a swath of Sixth Amendment violations. The Sixth Amendment guarantees the right to a speedy and public trial.

Last month, the federal court held an evidentiary hearing at which one of the jurors from Huguely’s trial testified that she recalled a dictionary being consulted, though she could remember few details about the book other than that it was bound and had been held by a different juror.

Huguely’s counsel argued that if a dictionary was consulted for the definition of "malice," as the juror alleged, then it could have unfairly prejudiced the jury.

However, counsel for the state presented contrary testimony from all the other jurors and surviving sheriff’s deputies, none of whom recalled a dictionary being read from or provided.

In an unusual move, Cullen ruled from the bench and denied Huguely’s petition for writ of habeas corpus. Now, with the petition for a certificate of appealability also denied, Huguely will have to turn his efforts to the U.S. Court of Appeals.

According to Todd Stone, a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor, habeas corpus remedies are rarely granted and Huguely’s odds of success going forward are even smaller.